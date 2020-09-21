By: Kyler Van Vliet

On Tuesday September 29, 2020, the First Year Experience Program will be hosting a virtual Career Café via Zoom. The event is free and open to all PCC students who are looking for advice on job searching and career exploration skills. The Café will be led by college faculty and staff volunteers from multiple departments.

Students can login (via link: https://pima.zoom.us/j/92861472069) and participate anytime between 11 am-1 p.m., visiting one, some or all of the featured breakout rooms focusing on:

Resume Tips

Cover Letter Tips

Interview Skills

Pima’s Online Career Resources

FYE will be giving out prizes to encourage students to login and interact and will be selecting winners based on attendance and participation. They also encourage the tradition of bringing along a mug of coffee with you to the zoom.

Career Café is a casual engagement that has been around since 2013. The program has served over 3,000 PCC students and counting. The event is typically hosted college-wide at all campuses and online in order to reach every student. For Fall 2020, FYE will be hosting it virtually via Zoom on the following Tuesdays at 11am-1pm:

September 29

October 13

October 27

November 10

November 24

Can’t make it? FYE is encouraging PCC students to attend one of their many other events this semester, such as Popcorn with a Program, FYE Passport Program, Faces of First Year and Adulting 101 and 201 Series. You can also follow them @PimaFYE on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest in order to access their video libraries and watch their “Cyber Career Cafe” playlist.