TUSD introduces hybrid model

By Kyler Van Vliet

On September 22, the Tucson Unified School District approved the decision to go to a hybrid model for its classes by a 3-2 vote.

The vote came four days after TUSD released a video via their YouTube page, TUSDMedia, discussing their plans to bring students back on campuses. Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo discussed his plan for a hybrid model that was proposed to and approved by the TUSD Governing Board. Trujillo’s hybrid model consists of a two-day in class and a three-day remote learning schedule.

With the help of the Pima County Health Department, Trujillo has suggested that October 19 be the targeted startup date. However, there has been no confirmation as to when in-person classes will start back up. The Governing Board has their eyes set on October 6 as the date when they’ll reveal the full return plan and return date.

Although the plan is revolving around the inclusion of students and staff members on campuses at least two days a week, students and staff do have the choice to opt out of the hybrid model and continue with the full-time remote learning that TUSD has been doing since the start of the 2020 school year.

In the video, Trujillo stated that along with the hybrid model, TUSD will also introduce new rules and procedures if students are allowed back onto campuses. This includes, but is not limited to “mask wearing, hand washing, social/ physical distancing and of course safe departure and arrival procedures,” says Trujillo.

Trujillo also said that cross-country and golf teams have been given the green light to start their fall seasons. Teams will only be facing other TUSD district schools. For volleyball players, Trujillo said that they are trying to get them cleared to start practicing and playing games.

For football, conditioning and practicing has been cleared. As for a season however, there is still no confirmation as to if there will be a season. Trujillo is hopeful that TUSD and the Pima County Health Department will be able to work out a safe way to get athletes back out onto the field.