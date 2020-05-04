Tucson Businesses with specials and big hearts

Eegees is the perfect cool down for this coming summer (pink passion is the flavor of the month).

With our current situation, everything is truly different. Local businesses are especially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, what’s truly amazing is when communities come together, and everyone helps each other out. The Aztec Press would like to highlight some businesses offering specials, so you can support your local business without breaking the bank. We are also highlighting those that are giving back to our community.

Mama’s Famous Pizza and Heroes is a perfect New York style pizza restaurant. While I highly recommend their family size pizza, their current deal is a family meal deal with a large Neapolitan one-topping pizza, four garlic sticks and two cannoli for $30.

Wings Over Broadway has curbside pickup, and it has a 15% discount for healthcare workers. Lindy’s on Fourth, while not only spotlighting Tucson on that legendary “Man V. Food” challenge, is offering 20% off ALL food orders and $25 gift cards for $20. They have beer and wine to go for this depressing night, which some may argue is now every night.

Despite Eegees expansion it is still very much a Tucson-born chain offering pickup, curbside, and third party delivery. They will be donating some of their bread to elderly communities and those in need from Gospel Rescue Mission and Casa Maria.

La Cocina is offering free meals for pick up at their restaurant Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Sonic is donating $1000 dollars to the Salvation Army every week in efforts to help with families affected by COVID-19.

Arby’s of Southern Arizona has donated $3,500 to the community food banks childhood nutrition program which will not only help here but all around the country.

Diablo Burger is open for takeout orders. For every meal bought, Diablo Burger will donate a meal to healthcare workers and first responders in the COVID-19 crisis, an organization feeding hungry school kids, or other under-served populations in the community.

The Drunken Chicken has started a “pay it forward program” in which customers can donate money to help feed first responders and health care workers.

Blanco Tacos + Tequila 50% off Beer and Wine with the purchase of any food-to-go order… good food and a good time. 35% off all to-go orders. You can call or use code FRC35 online orders.

This is not every restaurant in Tucson, but we need to try and support as many local businesses as we can and highlight those that are giving back. Our community is important to us. We are the smallest big town in the country, and we will not lose sight of what makes us Tucson

Local business doing their part.