Register to Vote by October 5

Every election, voter turnout among college students is poor, despite the fact that the youngest voting generation is the one that will be most affected by the decisions of our current leaders.

However, if you aren’t registered to vote yet, there’s still time. The registration deadline to vote in Arizona is Monday, October 5. You can complete your voter registration online through the Arizona Department of Transportation website here. At the end of the registration process, you will be able to decide if you want to vote in person or by mail.

If you don’t know for sure if you’re registered, you can check here.

If you decide you want to vote by mail, we recommend that you drop it off to a drop-box location rather than mail it in, as ballots must be received by 7pm on Election Day to count. You can find a list of drop-box locations by visiting your county recorder’s website, which you can find here. If you cannot make it to a drop-box location, just make sure you no later than 10 days prior to the election.

If you decide you want to vote in-person on Tuesday, November 3, you can find your polling place here.

Additionally, Vote411 has provided a helpful FAQ on everything from voter ID requirements to poll worker information that you can check out here.

For the first time in a while, Arizona is a battleground state in the presidential election, not to mention the heated Senate battle that could see a very important seat flipped. In order to have any voice in the future of this country, first you’ve got to register to vote. Don’t wait, either. Time is running out.