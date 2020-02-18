Pima’s CFA to host ‘Singin’ in the Rain’

Pima Community College Center for the arts will be putting on their first play of the new year and their first play of the decade with their production of the 1952 Gene Kelly hollywood classic comedy muscle “Singing in the rain”. This is Pima’s second big play of the school year withThe Center for the Arts putting on a performance of the Sherlock Holmes classic The Hounds of baskerville last November. “Singing in the rain” is expected to be much bigger with an expected cast size of at least 23 people on stage and another 10 to 15 people working behind the scenes.

Last year’s big Musical for Pima was Mamma Mia. Pima has their work cut off for them as Singing in the is widely considered by many to be the greatest musicals to ever grace the film screen, and Pima will give it the old college try. “You have an entire background of people to help support and make the show really come alive, said Stefan Baker-Horton who plays the muisel ensemble. The plays opening night will be Thursday February 20. The Production will run from February 20 to March 1 Tuesday-Friday at 7.30 and weekend performances taking place at 2.30 saturday and Sundays with an extra primetime showing at 7.30 on Saturdays. Singing in the rain will be hosted at the Center for the Arts Proscenium Theatre. Tickets range from 18-24$ for general admission except for Thursday 26 when pima is hosting the Molly Starr Scholarship Dinner Fundraiser. Tickets range from 75$ to 800$ for a table of eight with dinner beginning at 6. Singing in the rain is being head up by Director Todd Poelstra who also headed up Mamma Mia last year. “Singing in the rain is perhaps the greatest movie musical ever, is rarely produced on college stages”;”The dancing is challenging yet achievable great character parts.You can be on stage and not be the greatest singer or be onstage and not be the greatest dancer. said Poelstra”.