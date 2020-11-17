Pima to hold ‘Faces of First Year’ event featuring the Immigrant and Student Resources Center

By Dalton Grijalva

The First Year Experience program, along with Student Life will be hosting a live event through Pima Student Engagement YouTube channel on November 20th at 1:30 p.m.. The event, called Faces of First Year, will feature The Immigrant and Student Resources Center (IRSRC).

The event will introduce students to staff, student leaders, and resources which will be very valuable to first year students.

The mission of the IRSRC is to help students bridge the information gap so that immigrant and refugee students can succeed while at Pima. Established in 2019, the center is relatively new. The goal is to help refugee and immigrant students finish their education no matter their immigration status.

Some of the resources the IRSRC will distribute are information, development assistance through workshops, academic support and counselor support to meet with individuals or family.

As a student, you can join the center through jobs, internships, and volunteerism. The upcoming event would be a perfect opportunity to learn how you can get involved.

Faces of FYE is one of the seven initiatives in Pima’s First Year Experience Program. They are held three times each semester.

The program is designed for community college students taking less than 30 credit hours to provide them with ample resources to succeed.

The programs offered by FYE aren’t limited to Faces of First Year and include ConnectU, New Student Welcome, Career Café, Popcorn with a Program, FYE Passport Program and Adulting 101 and 202. It should be noted that some of these may have changed due to COVID-19.