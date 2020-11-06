Pima to distribute food to students in need

By Troy Hutchinson

Pima Community College (PCC) has put together a Student Food Pantry Box in part of its partnership with United Way Day of Caring.

The PCC is a part of this effort every November, asking its faculty and employees to volunteer their time towards different projects across all campuses.

The volunteer slots to help with these projects, and the Student Food Pantry Box are all filled. However, if you have joined, you will need to go to a training course for food safety protocols to ensure the food’s safety and the students receiving the food to mandate social distancing guidelines.

One of the leads of the project is Rachael Lord, who has been overseeing the volunteers and the training process.

“We have been very grateful. We have more volunteers than what we can use because we have to keep people distant,” said Lord. “So that’s been excellent, we’ve had a wonderful staff response.”

The food that is being distributed will go to Pima students that have been struggling during this pandemic and is just for PCC students and not the community of Tucson.

The distribution will be at the Desert Vista Campus on Nov. 19. Times for the event have not been determined yet according to Lord.

“There will be an email that will go out to students,” said Lord. “It will come from Pima administration; it will describe the process as to how to access food, and it will be drive-up.”

There will be more details for students next week on how they can get some of the boxes put together by the PCC and volunteers.