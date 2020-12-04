Pima Theater Presents: A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol

By Lanissa Patterson

On Friday Dec 4, at 7 p.m., Pima Community College Theatre presents a streamed production of “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol.”

The radio event is a fundraiser to assist incoming theater students with tuition. In order to gain access to the radio performance, a $10 minimum donation is required.

Donations will be accepted through the Pima Foundation Website. Donations can be up to the full-time tuition price of $1,044.

“It’s Christmas Eve, 1943, and the Feddington Players are preparing for a live radio broadcast of their own version of Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol,’” a program press release said. “Complicated by noisy plumbing, missed cues, electrical blackouts, and the over-the-top theatrics of their special guest, the broadcast takes a hilarious turn when the performers are forced to improvise a hysterically unusual ending in order to ‘save the show.’”

The cast of “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” is composed of Pima Theatre Alumni and is being directed by Pima alumni Maria Gawne.

The streaming production is being produced by Pima Theatre’s Program Coordinator Andrea Pratt Anderson.

In a recent press release, Anderson said she noticed many students interested in Pima’s Theatre program, but who believed they were not capable of paying for college. This has inspired events such as these and scholarship funds to help students interested in Theatre attend Pima.

To see a preview of the event watch this video from Pima Art’s Youtube channel.