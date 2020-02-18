Pima Softball Brief

By COREY MCMULLEN

The Aztecs are off to a rocky start to the season, dropping their first three games and only scoring 3 total runs. The women’s softball team has been having a hard time getting runners in scoring position home. They are struggling at the plate with a 0.237 batting average.

Feb. 4: PCC 2, Yavapai College 6

Freshman Anisah Triste hit a lead-off home run to left field in the second inning to put the Aztecs up 1-0. The Roughriders responded with three runs in the third inning to take the lead. Down 6-1 in the seventh, Amaya Turner-Viacarra drew a one-out walk. Freshman Malaealani Fraser hit a single, but Turner-Vizcarra was thrown out at home. Freshman Jazmine Ayala hit into a fielder’s choice to put on two runners. Triste followed with an RBI single to drive in Fraser. Freshman Isabella Escobar struck out to end the game.

Jan. 8: PCC 0, Mesa CC 4 PCC 1, Mesa CC 9

The Aztecs dropped both games in their double-header against Mesa Community College. In the first game, the Aztecs loaded the bases in the first two innings and had stranded runners on second and third base to end the sixth inning. They left nine runners on base for the game.

In the second game, the Aztecs loaded the bases with 2 outs in the first inning, but a flyout ended the threat. The Thunderbirds scored 3 runs in each the second, fourth and sixth innings.