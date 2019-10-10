Pima finishes in fourth at conference championship

By JOSHUA SHAVER

The Pima Community College Cross Country Men and Women’s teams ran their hearts out at the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference in Mesa.

The women’s team tied for fourth with Glendale Community College with 120 points each.

Runner Iriana Sanchez received an All-ACCAC honorable mention after she placed 21st in the 5K race with a time of 21 minutes, 27 seconds.

Rainbow Hoss finished just 14 seconds behind Sanchez with a time of 21 minutes, 41 seconds and finished in 24th place.

Freshman Janae Quihuis showed her potential by finishing right behind Hoss in 25th place with a time of 21 minutes, 48 seconds.

Carolina Vega-Picos finished 31st with a time of 24 minutes, 52 seconds.

Alysa Canez rounded out the women’s race with a time of 26 minutes, 25 seconds and placed 34th.

Pima men’s Juan Miranda was the best finisher of the group, taking 24th place in the 8K, with a time of 28 minutes, 46 seconds.

Aaron Espinoza finished 26th with a time of 28 minutes, 56 seconds. Alex Corrales finished behind Espinoza in 27th place with a time of 29 minutes, 3 seconds.

Zach Zobak took 36th place at 30 minutes, 38 seconds, and Brandon Moreno was 38th with a time of 32 minutes, 23 seconds.

The Aztecs will be coming back to Mesa Community College Oct. 5 for the Mesa Thunderbird Classic. The men’s race will take place at 8:30 a.m., and the women’s race will take place at 9:05 a.m.