Peanut Butter & Jazz Podcast #1: interview and announcements

The first episode of the Peanut Butter & Jazz Podcast, created by Pima students Max Luevanos and Juan Lizarraga, is out now on Youtube.

This week’s guest is Elizabeth “Frankie” Rollins, an author, professor, Pima honor’s coordinator, and faculty advisor to SandScript, the annual student-run art and literary magazine of Pima College. Click here to watch the interview.

Click here for the announcements, which goes over important events, club meetings, and information concerning Pima Community College and its students.