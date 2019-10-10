PCC Offers First Autonomous Driving Certificate Program

By KYLE KERSEY

Pima Community College and autonomous semi-truck company TuSimple announced the creation of the first autonomous driving certificate program for commercial truck drivers on June 13.

The certification program, named the Autonomous Vehicle Driver and Operations Specialist program, consists of five classes and 12 credits. Those classes are Industrial Safety (AIT 100), Electrical Systems I (AIT 125), Introduction to Autonomous Vehicles (AUV 101), Computer Hardware Components (CIS 136) and Transportation and Traffic Management (LGM 106).

The program is geared towards current truck drivers and requires a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) for completion as well as the safety class, though this can be waived if the driver has their OSHA 10 card. However, any of the five classes may be taken for credit by Pima students interested in the subject matter.

The only new class offered is Introduction to Autonomous Vehicles, which will be taught with the help of TuSimple employees. According to Missy Blair, the Center for Transportation Training Program Manager, the class will not focus on only autonomous trucking, but autonomous vehicles in general. The class is open for enrollment right now and is scheduled to start on Oct. 24 at the West Campus.

While the program can only be completed through in-person instruction this semester, Blair said the goal is to make the program available online in the upcoming semesters.

“A lot of [truck drivers] are on the road so it’s hard for them to come take the classes here,” said Blair.

Up to one-third of U.S. workers will either have to learn new skills or find work in new occupations by 2030 according to McKinsey, a consulting firm. Blair believes educating truck drivers in new technologies will enable them and the industry, to thrive in upcoming years.

“Basically what we’re doing is we’re upscaling them so they have a broader knowledge of the industry and what they need to know for driving the autonomous trucks,” said Blair. “There are some people saying there is a truck driving shortage and there are some who say there isn’t a shortage. Our job is to just basically help industry the best we can. If that means upscaling drivers for that shortage or what’s happening in the future, we’re happy to do that.”

According to Blair, these autonomous trucks are not a future technology, but are here now, running between Tucson and Phoenix, albeit with a driver present. One of the skills that students will learn is how to properly communicate if there is a problem with the truck.

“In talking with [Tu Simple], it was more about the hardware of the trucks,” Blair said. “If they need help then they can call the command center and just make sure they are speaking the right language and tell them what’s wrong.”

Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert believes the program will empower drivers to seize new employment opportunities that come with this developing technology.

“Working with TuSimple to develop this Autonomous Vehicle Driver and Operations Specialist certificate program ensures our students will build competencies in multiple areas – from logistics and information technology to automated industrial technology,” Lambert said in a press release. “These areas are being transformed by autonomy and drivers will need training in order to interact with autonomous trucks.”

TuSimple is a San Diego based company founded in 2015 with the goal of developing autonomous semi-trucks. Last year, TuSimple announced plans to add 500 jobs in Tucson.

“Whenever there are new groundbreaking technologies, Tucson needs to be there,” said Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild at a press conference. “Technology is always changing and we need to change with it.”

Additionally, the company has stated that they will prioritize hiring graduates from the certification program for jobs at their Tucson testing and development center.

“We commend Pima Community College for offering this innovative and exciting program that can help address the acute driver shortage,” said Xiaodi Hou, the founder of TuSimple. “The program offers driving professionals a smooth transition into an emerging field that requires different skill sets in addition to existing truck driving knowledge by providing training.”