Pandemic Infodemic

The Rialto (318 E congress street) sums up what we’ve all been feeling about this virus

By DALTON GRIJALVA

As COVID-19 continues to spread, more information gets thrown at us. It is important we listen to medical professionals at this time.

One thing I have learned is that the situation will get worse before it gets better. Estimates of what the death toll we could see is 100,000- 240,000 just in the United States. That does not mean we can’t take preventative measures to help each other in our time of need.

According to The World Health Organization, as of April 2, worldwide cases are at 900,306. The number of confirmed deaths has reached 45,695, with 206 countries infected. Seniors and people who are immuno-compromised are most at risk.

The most important preventative step is washing your hands with soap and water for a good 20 seconds and practicing good hygiene habits.

The next is to self-quarantine. This may be difficult to do if you have a job as many are at risk of losing them. However, just don’t go out. Everything is closed anyway. If you feel sick, just stay home.

Social distancing can help immensely as well, keeping a six foot distance between each other.

“We hope and I believe it will happen that we may start seeing a turnaround, but we haven’t seen it yet. We’re just pushing on the mitigation. You don’t want to get overconfident,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “You just want to keep pushing. The rate of new hospitalizations from COVID-19 in places such as New York are beginning to slow and are ‘possibly’ beginning ‘to flatten out.’”

It is a disease that may have no cure, but we can fight it. We can recover, and we can protect those that are the most vulnerable. This is our generation-defining moment as everyone must be united against COVID-19.

We are a resilient species and we will get through this virus. We have learned not to take everything we have for granted. We must all learn from this to be better not as a race but as a species. When this is over I encourage you to hug the people closest to you. Never forget our privileges and treat one another as if every day were your last.

Stephen King’s “The Stand” reminds us: “No one can tell what goes on in between the person you were and the person you become.”