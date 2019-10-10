No to recreational weed use

By FRANCIS SAITTA

The Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce is opposed to the current efforts to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

Not because of the proven dangers of this drug, but because they want a “piece of the action,” i.e. Big Money from the recreational sale of this dangerous drug. It’s a sham.

The marijuana drug industry and its supporters are recklessly irresponsible regarding the health and safety of Arizona citizens. They either refuse or are incapable of an analysis of marijuana use.

The marijuana of today is NOT like the marijuana used in the ’70s and ’80s. Through artificial selection, strains of pot have been developed by the marijuana drug industry that substantially increase the potency of the drug. As such, its use poses serious potential consequences.

The Facts

1. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams made the announcement, with Azar calling marijuana “a dangerous drug,” according to an August Associated Press article.

…https://www.apnews.com/ 3bfbeecf9c654c76b6037ffb4ec201 88

2. The chances of developing psychosis is five times greater with daily pot useage, according to a study by King’s College London reported on by the Associated Press in February.

https://www.apnews.com/4f9b18c6ac0d4cd5a8c5ab85157ce190

3. Automobile crashes have risen as much as 6 percent in states that have legalized when compared with their neighboring states, according to research by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Highway Loss Data Institute.

“The new IIHS-HLDI research on marijuana and crashes indicates that legalizing marijuana for all uses is having a negative impact on the safety of our roads,” IIHS-HLDI President David Harkey said on the organization’s website. “States exploring legalizing marijuana should consider this effect on highway safety.”

https://www.iihs.org/news/detail/crashes-rise-in-first-states-to-begin-legalized-retail-sales-of-recreational-marijuana

4. Summary: I encourage every to read the conclusion of this study.

https://www8. nationalacademies.org/ onpinews/newsitem.aspx? RecordID=24625

Marijuana should be used for medical purpose only. This is supported by scientific evidence, including clinical trials. Further, marijuana should be regulated by the FDA and closely monitored by the tending physician and State Department of Health.

Medical marijuana should be available by prescription only (in a pharmacy) issued by a licensed physician.

Congress should amend the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) (21 U.S.C. § 811) making marijuana available for FDA approved medical treatment; invalidating all the current state “medical marijuana” programs, including the use of marijuana for recreational purposes.

The major consumers of this drug, if legalized for recreational purposes, will be the younger generation; destroying the very fabric/future of our democracy.

Francis Saitta is a former math instructor and former PCC Board of Governors candidate.