Men and Women’s teams boast winning records

The Pima Community College Soccer teams continue hot streaks.

The women’s team is playing exceedingly well, winning the last five road matches and shutting out four of the last seven.

Men’s Soccer also is winning, although not in such dramatic fashion.

Men’s Soccer

The returning national champs continue to roll through the competition by outscoring their opponents 26-2.

Oct. 5: PCC 5, Glendale CC 0

The No. 7-ranked Aztecs turned up the volume on the Gauchos in the second half of play, scoring all 5 goals in the second half.

Freshman Saul Lopez scored his first goal of the season in the 88th minute. The Aztecs’ defense impressively held the Gauchos to only one shot on goal.

Oct. 3: PCC 0, Phoenix College 1

Once again, the Aztecs find themselves once again in another battle with the Bears of Phoenix College.

The Aztecs fell to the 11th-ranked Bears in double overtime. The Aztecs were only able to get one shot on goal. Sophomore Nils Roth finished the game with three saves.

Sept. 28: PCC 14, South Mountain CC 0

Pima came out of the gates firing early putting up 9 first half goals and 14 total. Sophomore Isaias German scored a hat trick with goals in the eighth, 12th and 42nd minutes. Fellow sophomore Martin Cardenas scored 2 goals in the 28th and 32nd minutes.

In the last four games, the Aztecs have outscored their opponents 33-4.

Sept. 26: PCC 8, Gateway CC 1

The Aztecs were too much to handle for Gateway Community College. The Aztecs put 4 goals in both halves of play. The Aztecs’ defense only allowed 2 shots on goal the whole game. Three Aztecs scored multiple goals.

Women’s Soccer

The Aztecs started to find their groove, going on a six-game winning streak. During this streak, they have outscored their opponents 31-4.

After dropping their first two, the Aztecs have won 8 of their last 9 games with 5 of those wins by shutout.

The Aztecs are undefeated in conference play and on top of the ACCAC conference.

Oct. 5: PCC 5, Glendale CC 0

Pima continued its winning ways with its sixth straight win shutting out Glendale Community College. Freshman Julianna Robles netted 2 goals. She scored her first goal with nine seconds left in the first half to make it 3-0. The Aztecs were able to get 15 shots off on goal.

Oct. 3: PCC 3, Phoenix College 2

The Aztecs remain undefeated in conference play. The Bears took into the Aztecs into overtime. Pima was down early before Alexis Tapia scored in the 25th minute.

The Bears retook the lead on a penalty kick in the 34th minute, but the Aztecs gained momentum at the end of the half when freshman Milani Rivera scored off a crisp cross-pass from sophomore Yesenia Dominguez in the 43rd minute to tie it again at 2-2. Freshman Valentina Franco scored the game-winning goal from 33 feet out.

Sept. 28: PCC 8, South Mountain CC 0

For the second straight game, the Aztecs pitched an 8-0 shutout. Since giving up 6 goals in the first game, the Aztecs have only given up 4 goals and shut out four of their last seven games. The Aztecs finished with 22 shots on goal and only allowed 1 shot on goal.

Sophomores Brianna Lewis and Savannah Robinson each scored 2 goals for the Aztecs.

Sept. 26: PCC 8, Gateway CC

The Aztecs come out firing early putting up 5 goals in the first half in their 8-0 shutout of Gateway Community College. Sophomores Brianna Lewis and Savannah Robinson each scored two goals for Pima. The Aztec defense only allowed one shot on goal the whole game.