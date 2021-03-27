Mason Lee Wins Both Matches But Aztecs Men’s Tennis Falls at Mesa CC

By Raymond Suarez

The Pima Community College men’s tennis team (0-2) played a match on the road on Thursday at Mesa Community College.

The No. 16 ranked Aztecs fell to the No. 17 ranked Thunderbirds 6-3.

Freshman Mason Lee (Catalina Foothills HS) won both his single and double match-ups on the day. Lee along with No. 1 doubles partner Corey Pabst, defeated Beto Carlon and Cameron Khan 8-4. Lee went on to beat Khan in their No. 3 singles match 6-3, 6-3.

Sophomore Landon Strickland provided the other victory for the Aztecs as he won a third-set tiebreaker over Max Beasley 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 5 singles.

Strickland and No. 3 doubles partner Emanuel Robles-Serrano (Desert View HS) lost to Emilio Alvarado and Hung Pham 8-5. Robles-Serrano fell at No. 6 singles to Pham 6-3, 6-3.

Pabst dropped his No. 1 singles match to Carlon 6-1, 6-2.

Freshman Mitchell Wilkinson (Catalina Foothills HS) won the first set in his No. 4 singles match but dropped the next two against Alvarado 1-6, 6-1, 7-3. Wilkinson and No. 2 doubles partner Anton Nazaroff (Catalina Foothills HS) lost to Leondro Prado and Beasley 8-5. Nazaroff fell at No. 2 singles to Prado 6-4, 6-1.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Tennis Courts part of the Chapman Auto Sports Complex next Thursday when they host Glendale Community College. Matches begin at 1:30 p.m.