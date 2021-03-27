Kelch, Enriquez and Acevedo Homer as Aztecs Baseball Wins 8th Straight

By Raymond Suarez

The Pima Community College baseball team (18-6) took command early on Thursday in its non-conference game against Community Christian College.

The Aztecs defeated the Saints 13-3 in 8 innings as freshman Alec Acevedo (Nogales HS) hit a leadoff walk-off home run to end it with a run-rule victory.

The Aztecs did their damage in the early innings as they scored five runs in the 1 st and seven runs in the 3 rd inning.

Pima got on the board in the 1st inning when freshman Bradon Zastrow hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to score freshman Parker Schmidt. Sophomore Terrell Huggins (Cienega HS) hit a 2-run RBI single to bring in freshman Jose Enriquez and freshman Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS). Freshman Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) followed suit with a 2-run RBI single of his own to plate sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS) and Huggins to put the Aztecs up 5-0.

The Aztecs loaded the bases with no outs in the 3rd inning. Ballesteros hit another 2-run RBI single to score Durazo and Ochoa. With the bases juiced with two outs, freshman Alex Kelch (Tucson Magnet HS) went yard to center field for a grand slam to make it 11-1. Enriquez followed with a solo homer to center.

Ballesteros finished the game 2 for 2 with four RBIs and a run. Kelch went 1 for 3 with four RBIs and a run. Huggins was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs while Enriquez went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Durazo finished 2 for 3 with two runs. Acevedo was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run.

Freshman Levi White (Ironwood Ridge HS) picked up the win (1-0) in relief after pitching two innings giving up two hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

The Aztecs will step away from the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field as they play four straight ACCAC conference doubleheaders on the road. Pima will play at Paradise Valley Community College on Saturday in Phoenix. First pitch is at noon.