Four horror flicks for an indoor Halloween

By Nate Martinez

It’s that time of year again: cooler air and pumpkin spice flavored everything signals the coming of fall and all the aesthetics that come with it. Yellow leaves litter the sidewalks, there’s a slightly darker tinge to the sky and that certain smell of the autumn afternoons all seem to make us Arizonans happier.

All of these things are miniscule compared to the big day that headlines fall: Halloween. This holiday holds a special place in my heart, from the feelings of nostalgia to simply carving pumpkins with friends.

This Halloween may feel a little bit different, due to the spread of COVID 19. However, do not consider Halloween cancelled just yet. October 31 is the perfect date to sit inside with your friends and/or family and enjoy a scary movie or two; no need to risk infection for a $30 costume anyway.

Here are four of my personal favorites to enjoy on a dark and stormy night.

1. The Thing (1982)

Yes, I love this slightly cheesy gore fest of a movie. No, I have not seen the 1951 version (sue me). “The Thing” is a perfect movie if you are just trying to sit down and enjoy a good jump scare or two. Not much characterization happens in this film, but what it lacks in that department, it makes up for in special effects and monster sequences. Director John Carpenter really builds up the tension through slow, dark, gritty scenes. The Thing is a great movie to start your Halloween right.

2. The Fly

This film may not seem as intense or as serious as “The Thing” that was previously mentioned but trust me, it gets really dark. Jeff Goldblum plays a struggling scientist trying to get his teleportation machine to the public. All that goes wrong one day when he tests his machine, and an unsuspecting fly is in there with him. I love how tragic this film is mainly because it spends some time making the audience believe that maybe these changes are for the best. Try to mentally prepare for this movie though, as it is not exactly for the faint of heart.

3. Corpse Bride

If you are looking for a great Halloween movie without all the jump scares, “Corpse Bride” may be the one for you. It’s a stop motion film about a husband-to-be who accidentally marries a dead woman in a forest (hard to mess that one up). It does an amazing job of giving you that gloomy, depressing feeling of a horror movie, while also giving you the touching heartfelt moments of a Disney movie. Director Tim Burton throws you into his fantasy world of the dead by portraying it as a colorful realm where there is no pain. The human world, on the other hand, is dark and filled with monochromatic colors. Whether you’re babysitting this Halloween, or just want to relax with your favorite person, you can’t go wrong with “Corpse Bride.”

4. Killer Klowns From Outer Space

I think that this is the perfect movie if you absolutely despise scary horror films. “Killer Klowns From Outer Space” is the ultimate 80’s Halloween movie. A campy tone, cheesy practical effects and over the top makeup will only back that statement up. “Killer Klowns From Outer Space” follows a group of teenagers trying to save their town from invaders from outer space. I love this film because it is both hilarious and somewhat disturbing, though not enough so that it ruins the comedy. The film also does an amazing job with showing how terrifying the klowns are, yet still making them hilarious.