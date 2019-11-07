Immerse yourself with art and music at Dusk Music Festival

By ELLIANA KOPUT

Dusk Music Festival will return Nov. 10 and 11 to Tucson at Armory Park.

The gates will open at 2 p.m. both days, and the event will end at 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday. The eclectic music lineup is primarily a combination of electronic, indie and pop music.

General admission two-day passes can be purchased for $109 plus fees. Single-day passes are $59 plus fees. For information on VIP passes, or to make a purchase, go to https://wl.seetickets.us/RelentlessBeats/Dusk2019

To avoid online service fees, all Bookman’s locations are selling hard copy tickets as well.

Here’s a look at the following acts that will perform at the two-day festival.

SATURDAY

DJ and producer Kaskade is one of the biggest names in EDM. His music encompasses a wide array of house, varying from electro to deep to progressive subgenres. Having collaborated with the likenesses of Skrillex and deadmau5, we are certain his mature sentience will “bring down the house.”

Atlantic Records’ electronic pop band A R I Z O N A will be performing its contemporary feel-good tunes. Keep your ears peeled for new sounds, as its latest album “Asylum” was just released Oct. 11.

Fitz and the Tantrums will be bringing vibrations of neo soul and indie rock. The timeless classics of their discography such as “Out of My League,” contrast meaningfully with mature releases of their recent album “All the Feels,” and frontman Michael Fitzpatrick is sure to captivate you with his distinct vocality.

The latest phenomenon, Shallou, will bring his musical metacognition to the forefront of his DJ set. His original productions maintain an indie electronica vibe of a soulful drive through the desert at sunset. Shallou’s music embodies the passion of the artist himself in a contemporary, thought-provoking manner.

Wax Motif, the Australian DJ, will also bring his now Los Angeles-based flavor to the festival. Specializing in bass-driven house music, his set is sure to be a shuffle dancer’s dream. His recent collaboration with Diddy, “Divided Souls,” is a true banger.

What So Not, one of Tucson’s favorite frequent flying producers, will return for Dusk. For those of us who blossomed through teen-hood as EDM kids, What So Not is one of the many artists we coin a classic. His style ranges include hip-hop enlightened trap, bass house, wonky experimentals and back around.

Twenty-year-old Chicago-brewed DJ and producer Whethan is going to rock our socks. “Summer Luv” is his most recent release. Whethan’s electronic pop, future bass and indie vibes bring an eccentric and youthful quirk we didn’t know we’d asked for, yet needed so badly.

SUNDAY

Female electronic artist and certified badass, Rezz’s genre is diverse and difficult to pinpoint; though certainly her deep bass selections will have the crowd traveling through all dimensions of grooving psychedelia.

Irish indie pop-rock band, Two Door Cinema Club, combines ’80s synth sounds with the uniquenesses of the three guitar-bearing members. “False Alarm,” its 2019 album release, shows great strides in terms of musicality, but we really wouldn’t mind hearing some of its classics on the 11th, such as “Sun” and “Something Good Can Work.”

Broncho is an indie rock band resonating an energy that hybridizes dusty Oklahoma, the band’s home state, jazzy guitar riffs and nostalgic vocals. Their folktronica twang is going to hit the dance floor differently, without a doubt.

Cray, short for “Cheney Ray” and not “crazy,” is an electronic producer, singer and DJ. Her eccentric personality trickles together to formulate an old-soul whimsical vibration. Cray’s DJ work includes remixes of popular music artists like Billie Holiday and Jai Wolf.

Specializing in electronic dance music of the house variety, Dombresky’s music contains inklings of psychedelic bass, jazz flow and uptown club music. His latest single, “Meli-Melo,” was released Aug. 8.

Goldroom creates an assortment of electronic music, including nu-disco, tropical house and electronic pop. His seashell-clanging trebles combined with divine feminine vocals are sure to trigger autonomous sensory meridian responses within us all.

Future and ghetto house mastermind Malaa will appear before us as well. He is known for sporting a balaclava in public as a means of identity concealment, which may or may not amplify the intensity and mysteriousity of his music. Malaa’s debut single, “Notorious,” dropped in 2015.

TOKiMONSTA is another eclectic female electronic producer. Her music incorporates elements of world music, lo-fi beats, dreamy vocals, pop fundamentals and celebratory instrumentals. She is widely praised for her 2010 ambient composition “Smoke & Mirrors.”