Getting by in Uncertain Times

By DALTON GRIJALVA

With the economy tanking, jobs being lost and colleges moving to virtual classes, college students are suffering.

Our situation is tough at the moment, but that does not mean one cannot get a little bit of work from all this.

The first and safest way is to work from home. These are often call center jobs, but they are the safest way to make sure you don’t expose yourself to COVID-19.

An essential business also is a way to get a job. Grocery stores and big box stores are in a definite need of extra hands. Warehouse jobs may be hiring, and some restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery.

One route that could not only help you make money, but help local businesses, is working for third-party delivery services, such as Postmates, DoorDash and Instacart. These are quick and easy to sign up for as long as you have a car or bike. You usually start within the week after you sign up.

You could also sell some old stuff that you don’t use online. Someone might need it more than you at the moment.Just don’t be a jerk and price gouge.

Now, if you’re doing any of these, take the proper safety precautions. Wear a mask if you are going to be face to face with people. Get creative if you can’t find a surgical mask. Wear gloves if necessary. If not, it’s better to do a 20-second hand wash with soap.

If you’re a delivery driver, just leave the orders at the door.

Basically, social distance as much as you can.