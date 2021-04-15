OPINION: Did the Phoenix Suns Make a Mistake Drafting Jalen Smith?

Photo by Alexander Jonesi

By Kyler Van Vliet

As it stands, the Phoenix Suns are the number two seed in the Western Conference, trailing behind the Utah Jazz by only 1.5 games. Not many people pegged the Suns to make such a jump in the standings from last season, even after the Chris Paul acquisition and their mightily impressive 8-win run to end last season. They started to show up on people’s radars, but only as a little blip in the distance.

Around the league, big wigged NBA analysts predicted the team becoming a low seeded playoff team who would still be one star away from being serious contenders in the league. Back in November of 2020, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman said they viewed the Suns as a top five seed that would “maybe” pose a threat in the playoffs.

Now, it looks like the Suns will be a serious problem come playoff time, and previously perceived western conference favorites like the Lakers and Clippers just might have to prove themselves worthy in downtown Phoenix.

Too bad the organization’s one mistake this season would be selecting big man Jalen Smith at the number 10 spot.

Is he a bust? No, but being sent to the G-League because you’re unplayable certainly hints that the organization knows that they missed out on getting a guy that could have made an impact for them this year.

In the G-League, Smith averaged 38% from the field (25% on threes), and played just 16 minutes per game in six games before being called back up to the main roster. In the NBA, Smith has put up similar field goal percentages of 38%, about 20% from three and is averaging just 1.4 points per game. The rest of his statistical numbers follow suit.

Notable rookies that the Suns could have drafted are guards Théo Maledon, Immanuel Quickley or Tyrese Haliburton. All three who have proven to be offensive weapons off of the bench with the potential to be a successor to Chris Paul.

Haliburton in particular is an all-star in the making and should have never fallen to pick 12. He has a shooting split of .480/.413/.857 (FG/3PT/FT shooting percentages), a coveted shooting split only accomplished by eight players in league history. A few players on that list include Larry Bird, Steve Nash and Reggie Miller.

And if the Suns were dead set on drafting a big man, then they should have drafted Xavier Tillman Sr. out of Michigan State. He only stands at 6’8’’ and isn’t great on the offensive end, but he plays good defense and can rebound: the two requirements that every team is looking for in their centers.

He has only played 14 games, but in those games he has averaged 21.8 minutes, 8.1 points, 5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and just under one block. He could have made a great backup center for when Deandre Ayton is subbed out.

Jalen Smith was not the right pick for a contending Suns team where time is not on their side. Paul will only get older and their young stars’ rookie contracts will run out and morph into eight figure deals.

Smith has flipped the script before. In two college years, he went from disappointing freshman at Maryland to one of the best big-men in the country as a sophomore.

Maybe he’s just repeating that pattern.