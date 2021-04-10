Cibo Matto: Crazy Food, Good Music

By Lanissa Patterson

Boring music is no fun.

90’s band Cibo Matto understood that loud and clear. With their emulsification of genres and unique sound, you won’t be bored even if it is not exactly your cup of tea.

Seeking refuge from the harsh world around us, this past summer I immersed myself in the renowned television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In one particular episode, protagonist Buffy Summers returns after a summer away from her friends with a new attitude. She wants to flirt with the line of good and evil and show she is more complex than a textbook hero. She does this by tantalizing a man who she knows is in love with her, swaying her hips and beguiling him to the sounds of “Sugar Water” by Cibo Matto.

In the same regard, Cibo Matto flirts with the concept of genre, often mixing multiple styles to create their exclusive and fearless music.

“Sugar Water” appears on the Japanese duo’s 1996 debut album ¡Viva La Woman!. The fairy-esque syncopated chimes and raspy poetry immediately pull listeners in before lulling them into a trance with an ethereal chorus singing over a rhythmic shuffle beat from the drums. The snare beating on 2 and 4 provides a backbeat. The kick drum on 1 and 3 is like a pulse synonymous with the bass drum. Hi-hats floating around a dotted 8th 16th pattern create a shuffle funk beat. The band’s creativity seeps through in this song as they switch from spoken word poetry to singing verses. The chorus of “Sugar Water” is a simple singing of ”la la la,” a classic pop trope satisfying a guilty craving for something catchy. This song is made to make you feel rather than think. When I hear this song in any setting, the world around me melts. I just want to sway my hips and beguile a man I know is in love with me.

Yuka C. Honda was born in Tokyo, Japan, and spent a part of her childhood in Dusseldorf, Germany, and Denmark. She eventually made her way to the United States and created Cibo Matto — Italian for crazy food — with Miho Hatori in 1994.

Hatori is also a Japan-native and was in hip hop and punk groups before becoming the lead vocalist for Cibo Matto. She is also known for her contributions on the first Gorillaz album as the voice of Noodle.

From 1996 to 2014, Cibo Matto released three albums, with the third being produced after taking a hiatus from 2002-2011. Their first two albums ¡Viva! La Woman and Stereotype A encapsulate the band’s sound the best. Cibo Matto was at the height of their success during the making of these albums and their most recognizable songs can be found here. Every song on ¡Viva! La Woman is titled after a food dish, which is amazing in itself. This album as well as Stereotype A contain too many genres to count as well as lyrics in English and French.

Cibo Matto has a signature 90’s sound—a blend of silky-smooth R&B, fractured Pop choruses, and intense punk rock. While some of their songs cater to different genres or a blend of genres, the music favors those popular at the time. For example, the song “Blue Train” starts with a dirty, distorted riff on the electric guitar and follows with wild drums and desperate vocals. All at a fast pace, very indicative of the 90’s punk rock scene.

Where “Blue Train” emulates punk rock, “Moonchild” emulates R&B. In this song we are immediately met with a melodic and romantic bassline and a soft shuffle beat featuring bongos brought together by electric long tones. The refrain on this song is so inexplicably groovy I lost my mind when I first heard it.

Cibo Matto stands out from the crowd of 90’s musicians because of their amazing live presence. The band gained traction performing live shows in lower Manhattan, catering to the underground scene and impressing hipsters looking for something out of the ordinary. Their lyrics are just as impressive as the music painting beautiful narratives such as in “Moonchild.” “Sometimes I feel you’re smiling at me and telling me your memories. The tide always moves fast. Can you tell me how to find words inside a shell?”

Two decades later, Cibo Matto remains one of the most unique artists I’ve ever heard. Even in today’s music scene, few major artists are taking the time to make interesting and out-of-the-box music. In the present culture of streaming and mass content production, Cibo Matto’s music remains unorthodox and unique. The music world needs a little more of this energy of distinction and risk if we ever hope to end this radio music nightmare.