Aztecs Volleyball Drops Two Matches at Yavapai College

By Raymond Suarez

The Pima Community College volleyball team (0-7) played two matches on Friday at Yavapai College (10-5).

Sophomore Aydalis Felix (Rincon HS) totaled 46 digs in the two matches while sophomore Eve Pearson (Canyon del Oro HS) finished the day with 13 kills.

Match 1: Yavapai College Roughriders 3, Pima CC Aztecs 0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-16): The Aztecs fell behind early in the first set dropping 13 of the first 16 points but in the second set they took an early lead.

With the score tied at 6-6, the Roughriders scored five straight points to take the lead for good. As the set progressed, the Aztecs were able to close the gap to five points but that’s as close as they would get.

The Aztecs started the third set with another early advantage. With the score tied at 13-13, the Roughriders outscored the Aztecs 12-3 to take the set and the match.

Felix finished with 21 digs while Pearson had a team-high of seven kills to go along with nine digs, one ace and one block. Freshman Jessica Bright-Schade (Safford HS) had six kills and freshman Deanna Almaguer posted five kills. Freshman Isabella Jacome finished with 12 assists.

The Roughriders controlled the second set as the Aztecs fell behind by double digits late in the set.

The third set was a back and forth battle with 14 tie scores. The Aztecs took the lead on a couple of occasions. Sophomore Bergen Campbell‘s kill put the Aztecs up 13-12. Pima went ahead 16-15 after another kill by Campbell. With the score tied at 19-19, the Aztecs dropped six of the final seven points of the set.

Campbell, Pearson and sophomore Courtney Ely (Ironwood Ridge HS) each finished with six kills. Felix had 25 digs and one ace while freshman Karla Soto (Nogales HS) posted 25 assists, three kills and one ace. Sophomore Holly Stutz (Cienega HS) had five kills and five blocks and Vigil-German also finished with five kills.

The Aztecs will represent Region I, Division II in the South Central District Playoffs which also features Region II and Region V teams on April 2-3. Location and games are TBA.