Aztecs men’s golf closes out third tournament at Glendale Invitational

By Raymond Suarez

The Pima Community College men’s golf team played in its third tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Glendale Invitational at the Corte Bella Golf Club in Sun City, AZ.

Sophomore Connor Wierman (Ironwood Ridge HS) had the best two-day total for the Aztecs. He finished tied for 12th in the individual standings after shooting a 151. He shot a 4-over par 76 in the first round and closed out the final round with a 3-over par 75.

Freshman Andrew Rivas (Canyon del Oro HS) had a 5-stroke improvement in his second round as he finished with a 79. He closed out the tournament with a two-day score of 163 (84-79). Sophomore Jackson Williams (Ironwood Ridge HS) shot a 192 (93-99).

The Aztecs will host the Pima Invitational on March 29-30 at the Randolph Golf Course. Teams will begin to tee off at 10:00 a.m.