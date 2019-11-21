Aztecs close out season as runners-up

By ANGEL CANEZ

Pima Community College wrapped up the 2019 volleyball season on a positive note.. The Aztecs finished as runner ups at the NJCAA region I division II finals. Losing in straight sets to the fourth ranked team in the nation and conference rival the Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes who are riding a 22 game win streak and the fourth seed in the Division II National Tournament.

The Aztecs ended the season above .500 for the second season in a row with a record of 15-14 and a 8-7 in conference record. The aztecs mirrored last season with almost identical record as the team finished last season at 16-15 and was also came up short in the NJCAA Region I, Division II finals game last season. The Aztecs volleyball team will return six players next season hopefully as they had six freshmen on the team this season and they will be losing eight sophomore players after this season. Madi Nash lead the Aztecs in Kills with 313 and digs with 333. Kaleigh Hockett lead the team in assists with an impressive 859 for 34 in the nations and good enough for 16th in the nation in assists per set with 9.24.