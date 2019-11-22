Adidas has a new teammate with Pima College

By JOE GIDDENS

Adidas is now Pima Community College’s official outfitter for the next four years. The move is the second sponsorship this semester following the Chapman Automotive Group acquiring naming rights for the Chapman Automotive Sports Complex at the West Campus. These moves are following Acting Athletic Director Jim Monaco’s goal of branding the college.

Monaco says he is not able to discuss the complete details of it at our press time, however

“What it does is it saves us money on uniforms on supplies on shoes for the kids because they buy their own stuff,” Monaco said. “So we’ve been able to save money in our budget to try to help with other expenses because of this deal.”

Monaco said that additional perks of the sponsorship will be Adidas brand flags, banners, tablecloths and more for the athletics department.

The possibility of more sports program cuts still looms for golf,tennis and track. However, Monaco says a decision on those sports future will be made within the month.