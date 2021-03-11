Pima Indoor Sports to Begin After Long COVID-19 Stoppage

Originally posted to allsportstucson.com

By Kevin Murphy

Pima Community College announced Wednesday that indoor sports will begin their seasons starting Friday and Saturday of this week.

This is extremely welcome news to the those teams who have to this point been unable to play any scheduled games due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The women’s volleyball team will play the first game of the season at Eastern Arizona College at 1:00 p.m. on Friday in Thatcher.

The women’s basketball team begins its season hosting Arizona Western College at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the West Campus Gym. The men are scheduled to open at home against Central Arizona College next Saturday, March 20, at the West Campus Gym.

According to the press release from Pima Community College’s Sports Information Director Raymond Suarez, the games will still be played with no fans or spectators in attendance but games will be live streamed on Aztecs Live on the Pima website.