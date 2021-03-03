Pima Aztecs Sports Update

Photo by Raymond Suarez

By Nate Martinez

The men and women’s golf team kicked their season off with the Mesa Invitational Tournament on February 15-16.

Overall, the men’s team failed to place. However, freshman Connor Wierman from Ironwood Ridge High School finished in 16th place individually. He posted a score of 76 on the first day and 73 the next.

Andrew Rivas, the freshman from Canyon Del Oro High School, finished 24th overall, shooting an impressive par 72 on his first day. He struggled on the second day, shooting an 81 for an overall of 153.

Sophomore Jackson Williams, also from Ironwood Ridge, put up a score of 193.

The women’s team had a lackluster day as well. Despite the disappointing team outing, freshman Victoria Pena from Tucson High School managed to place 8th individually. She shot a 98 on her first day and improved by seven strokes the next. Her score totaled to 189 overall.

On February 27, Pima’s baseball team traveled to Yuma to play the Arizona Western College Matadors in a competitive double header.

In the first game, the Aztecs managed only five hits and one run. The lone run was an RBI single by sophomore catcher Bailey Seeger. He drove in freshman outfielder Daniel Durazo. A strike out with the tying run on base ended the game in the 7th inning.

Freshman pitcher Bradon Zaatrow took the loss for game one. He kept the first four innings tight, giving up only one earned run in the fourth inning. He went on to give up two more runs in the fifth, and sat for the rest of the game.

Game two was a back and forth game. An RBI single in the third put the Aztecs up 2-1. The matadors tied the game up in the same inning. A sacrifice fly by freshman Saul Escarrega drove in Alex Kelch in the 5th to make it 3-2 Aztecs. The Matadors scored a run after to tie it back up at 3 apiece, then later retook the lead to make it 5-3.

In the 8th inning, freshman outfielder Terrell Huggins hit a grand slam to help defeat the Matadors with a score of 7-5. Sophomore pitcher Noah Estrella took home the win, giving up three runs (though only one was earned). He struck out five and walked five more through just over four innings.

On a final note, Pima’s indoor sports has been cancelled from march 1-7. This is the second extended cancellation PCC has decided upon.

Aztec fans have yet to see men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball play a game. Both basketball teams intend to play Eastern Arizona College on Tuesday, March 9 in the West campus gymnasium.

The volleyball team is scheduled to play Arizona Western College on March 10 in the west campus gymnasium as well.