Pima to host ‘Virtual Celebration of Life and el Dia de los Muertos’

On Friday, October 30, Pima Community College will be hosting “Virtual Celebration of Life and el Dia de los Muertos: Expressions of Love and Remembrance.”

Students and community members are invited to honor their deceased loved ones with:

Photos of loved ones or an ofrenda /altar, with 50-100 word description

2 minute video

PowerPoint/slide show

50-100 word commentary on local/regional traditions

Submissions will be posted to the event website on October 30, while video submissions will be posted to youtube starting at 3:00 pm.

The registration deadline for submissions is Tuesday, October 27. You can register your submission here.

The event is sponsored by the PCC Native American Student Association, Student Life, and the Social Sciences, Humanities and Education Division.