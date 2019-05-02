By AMARIS ENCINAS

The Digital Arts department at Pima Community College will be hosting its annual Media Fusion on May 3.

Media Fusion specifically showcases three aspects: film, game design and animation. It started in 2017 and takes place at the end of each Spring semester.

“It grew out of an annual showing of student films that has been going on for many years,” said Greg Loumeau, head of Pima’s digital arts program. “Dennis Landry, the former digital art department head who passed away last May, came up with the idea to expand the film event to include student animations and games.”

Landry named the event, and he created the design for the posters that are used every year to promote the event.

“This year’s event will be the biggest yet,” Loumeau said. “We’re going to have a live band. Smallvox, they play folk/rock music as an intro and outro to the event and also during intermission. I play in this band and asked my bandmates to perform as a way to add another dimension to the show.”

In addition to having live music, student films and animations, there will be student-designed digital, board and card games in the Recital Hall from 6 to 7 p.m. May 3.

The pre-show event will be in the Recital Hall and welcomes members of the audience to participate in interactive gaming. The pre-show will have special activities that will not be part of the main show. The films and animation will run from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Proscenium Theatre.

According to the press release: “There is a strong demand in the community for creative workers trained in game design, animation, film and web design. PCC’s digital arts department is developing students with career-building skill sets to acquire good jobs.”

The event is free an open to the public. Keep in mind that some of the work contains adult content and language.

This year’s event will take place at the Pima Center for the Arts, West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road.

For more information, email gjloumeau@pima.edu or call the box office at 206-6986 or go to centerforthearts@pima.edu