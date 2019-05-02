By MONTY GANTT

The Pima Community College Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams took part in two matches on April 4 and 9. The men’s team split the matches, winning one and losing one, while the women took victories in both outings. The following is a recap of the aforementioned matches.

Men’s Tennis:

April 9 vs. Paradise Valley CC (W 6-1)

The Aztecs finished regular season play with a .500 record of 3-3 after defeating the Pumas 6-1.

Sophomore Chris McDaniels won the No. 1 singles after beating Tyler Peters 6-0, 6-3.

Freshman Oscar Aguilera defeated Jose Diaz in No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-3.

Sophomore Beau Boyer defeated Alex Hernandez 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles match.

McDaniels and Boyer lost a close No. 1 doubles match to Peters and Diaz 9-7. The Aztecs won the No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles matches after the Pumas forfeited those respective matches.

The Aztecs begin NJCAA Region I Championship play on April 16-17 at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale, Arizona.

April 4 vs. Glendale CC (L 5-4)

The Aztecs fell to a record of 2-3 after dropping a close ACCAC match against the Gauchos of Glendale Community College.

Freshman Darin Trejo lost a close No. 5 singles match to Landon Strickland. Fellow freshman Oscar Aguilera defeated James Mineo in his No. 2 singles match 7-5, 6-3.

Sophomore Beau Boyer defeated Christian Mineo 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 in his No. 2 singles match.

In doubles, the No.1 team of Chris McDaniels and Boyer fell 8-1 to Francisco Angulo and David Rodriguez.

McDaniels tied the match at 4-4 after a No. 1 singles victory against Angulo in three sets (6-1, 5-7, 6-3).

In the No 3. Singles match, freshman Edgar Franco battled Rodriguez in a three-set match. Franco won the first set 4-6, but dropped the next two 6-4 and 6-2. This lost set clinched the match for the Gauchos

The Aztecs were forced to forfeit their No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles matches.

The Aztecs and Gauchos split their regular season meetings. Pima won at Glendale on March 19 5-4.

Women’s Tennis:

April 9 vs Paradise Valley CC (W 7-2)

The Pima Community College Women’s Tennis Team finished out the regular season with a record of 5-3 after defeating the Pumas 7-2.

The Aztecs played in challenging doubles matches but came away with three victories. The freshmen duo of Melina Oropeza and Olivia Manheimer defeated Tia Silva and Baylee Decker 8-6 in the No. 1 doubles match.

Sophomore Ashley Fitzsimmons and freshman Valeria Miranda won the No. 2 doubles against Samantha Jo and Calli Chance 8-5.

In the No. 3 doubles, freshmen Jazmin Nunez and Noelia Carbajal beat Beatriz Lara and Leah Bookbinder 8-6.

Out of the 6 singles matches, the Aztecs were victorious in 4 of them.

In the No.1 singles, Manheimer defeated Silva 6-1, 6-2. Oropeza was victorious against Jo 6-4, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles match.

Nunez downed Bookbinder in the No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-2 while Carbajal took the No. 6 singles match by forfeit.

Fitzsimmons and Miranda dropped their No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches 6-3, 6-2 and 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 respectively.

The Aztecs begin NJCAA Region I Championship play on April 16 and 17 at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale, Arizona.

April 4 at Glendale CC (W 7-2)

The Aztecs improved their record to 4-3 after defeating the Glendale Community College Gauchos 7-2.

Freshmen Olivia Manheimer and Melina Oropeza won their No. 1 doubles match by default.

Sophomore Ashley Fitzsimmons and freshman Valeria Miranda won their No. 2 doubles match 8-1. The Aztecs had to forfeit their No. 3 doubles match.

On the singles side of the courts, Manheimer defeated Erin Sye 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles.

Fitzsimmons won the No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-0.

Miranda beat Clara Di Russo in the No. 4 singles match 6-3, 6-1. Freshman Jazmin Nunez earned a win against Maria Mendez in the No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-4.

The Aztecs forfeited the No. 6 singles match.