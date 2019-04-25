By DRAEDON LEDBETTER

The Arizona State Society for Respiratory Care held a conference on April 3, in the Amethyst Room on PCC’s Downtown Campus, the event ran from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

“This is one of my proudest moments in my 14 years of affiliation with the respiratory therapy program at Pima Community College,” said Pima Respiratory Care Program Director Jeffrey Miller.

Miller has left Pima as of April 5 to be the respiratory therapy manager at Tucson Medical Center, Russell Schmidt is taking over Pima’s respiratory care program.

The opening remarks were from 9-9:30 a.m. A portion of the opening remarks were pre-recorded and the other portion was made at the event.

Early on in the conference there was job interview etiquette tips and how to be prepared for the interview compared to an unprepared job interviewee. During the “How to prepare for a job interview” slot in the conference there was a how to dress and how not to dress for a job interview fashion show.

There was a five person Q&A type panel about how they got into the respiratory care part of the medical field. The panel included the director of clinical education at Pima CC, Ben Niles, Cassie (program manager at Carrington College), Julie Alvarez, Carolina Acuna, Elma Arellano and Gilbert Garcia. The Moderators of the panel were Ashley Feighery and Corin Walters.

The colleges that attended the conference included Grand Canyon University, Pima Medical Institute, Northern Arizona University and PCC had several tables at the conference as vendors for the event.