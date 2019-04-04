By AMARIS ENCINAS

I would like to dedicate this letter to the editor to all of the young people out in the world but particularly the special demographic known as college students. I think for a really long time I was in this rush to grow up and become an adult, whatever that means. But I realize now how short-sighted I have been in making that decision, it seems to have propelled certain situations out of my control. Which makes me kind of upset because looking back some of the best memories I ever had was due to unplanned adventures and maybe doing things I was not supposed to be doing.

For a really long time I was uncertain of the path I was going to choose or what I was going to study and even now when I am supposed to have things figured out, I still find myself wondering about all things I should be doing or all the other places I should be. To quote American poet Sarah Kay from her poem The Paradox, “I spend most of my time wondering if I should be somewhere else. So I have learned to shape the words thank you with my first breath each morning, my last breath every night.”

I think life is about acknowledging all of the trials and tribulations that you have faced and it is an important part of “growing up” while also appreciating all the mistakes and hiccups along the way because you would not be who you are without them. As well as the importance of acknowledging the role of people from previous seasons in your life and how they contributed in making your life better. Life may have moved you on but that does not mean they are not important marker stones in your journey. (Thank you Karina, you made things so much brighter, I wish you the best, always).

I also think that we put a lot of emphasis on becoming success stories and making our parents proud of our accomplishments which is notable but also keeps us living in fear and hopelessness. That no matter how much we try and how much we accomplish that it will never be enough and I would like to say from someone who is right in the middle of it, looking back that it is absolutely not true. You will accomplish everything you want to accomplish but the silver lining is that there is hard work that must be paired alongside it. It is all give and take but it should be more give than take that way you can take full advantage of every opportunity that comes your way.

One more thing to consider is that anything you do, you can not do alone. Support comes in many different forms whether that be your friends, family, or event pets varies but it is important to know that you are not alone. To say that what you are going through will pass and everything will be okay again. And when you do there will be people there for you waiting on the other side waiting to help you in whatever you might need.

To quote Robert Frost, “The best way out is always through” and I would like to thank my younger brother Ethan, he was kind of mad I did not include him in the first one. Thank you for always supporting me. As well as Maleah Sanchez thank you for being one of the best actresses and photographers around, you make everything easier.