By Henry Robichaud

Jaquelynn (JJ) Nakai reached a milestone goal for her career getting to 1,000 career points. She has been Pima’s MVP this season scoring 23.7 points, dishing out 7 assists, and bringing down 5 rebounds per game.

She is a big time player in the ACCAC (Arizona Community College Athletic Conference) as she has had eight ACCAC Player of the Week awards. Surpassing Sydni Stallworth, who won the award seven times..

This has earned her the opportunity for more looking forward to play at the next level.

“Right now I have offers from the University of Nevada and NAU, and there are more that are in contact and are planning out their offers.” Nakai said.

NAU would be an interesting option for Nakai because she is from the flagstaff area.

She has been a great player on the court and that has to do with her hard work behind all the accolades.

“It makes me happy to just see all the hard work paying off, I never even really thought about reaching the thousand points I was just looking to be the best player and teammate I could be to help win games and score points.” Nakai Said.

No matter how good the results she never wants to stop working to get better.

“I think that there is always room to improve going forward and one main thing for me is to get stronger in the weight room for the rest of this year along with going forward to the next level because I need to get stronger to compete with Division 1 players,” said Nakai

Based on the performances that have been seen out of JJ this season it can be seen that she is a stand out player and can make an impact at the next level.

On top of the individual player she is, Nakai, is a great teammate as well. Teammate and friend Shuanua Bribiescas had nothing but great things to say about the character and teammate she is.

“JJ is not only a great teammate but she is a great friend. She always gives her best effort on and off the court. So proud of her accomplishments,” Shuanua said.

Working in unison with one another is essential in any team sport and JJ Nakai has it,

As most would be able to tell from the type of player she is on the court, that she is an unselfish player that sets up the teammate the best way possible to be successful. JJ’s impact is definitely felt with the Aztecs because when she didn’t play against cochise college they Aztecs were unable to get anything going on offense being held to only 42 points throughout the game while having 92 points scored on them.