By ANGEL CANEZ

The Pima Community College Aztecs track and field team is getting some time to rest up before the NJCAA Indoor National Championships. As they had only one meet in the last week. The Aztecs hosted the Jim Mielke Indoor Invitational at Pimas West Campus on Feb.16.

Freshmans Raelynn Fair and Mary Simi both took first in their respective events. Fair leaped into first in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet 3 inches, improving her national qualifying mark. Fair is currently ranked ninth in the nation in the women’s long jump event. Simi took first place in the 1000 meter race crossing the finish line at 3 minutes 10 seconds. Simi improved her qualifying time by almost 2 seconds since her last event.

The Aztecs will have 11 athletes particpating at the NJCAA National Indoor Championships in 11 events. Pima had five other athletes place in the top ten in their events. Tyley Valenzuela lead the way for the mens with an eighth place finish in the pole vault event with a distinct of 14 feet and Freshmen Jaylen placed ninth in the men’s triple jump.

The women had three other athletes place in the top ten, with Hailey Myles and Mecca Marks both leaping into a top ten finish in the triple jump. Myles placing sixth at 38 feet 9 and Marks took tenth with a mark of 36 feet 9 inches. at inches, Anahiramar Lopez placed eighth in the women’s high jump at five feet three inches.

The Aztecs will find themselves in Pittsburg Kansas on March 1 and 2 for their next meet at the NJCAA Indoor National Championships.