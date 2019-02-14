The weekend of Jan. 26 was memorable. The WWE presented one of its premier pay-per-view events, The Royal Rumble, live from Phoenix’s Chase Field.

On Jan. 26, my friend Jake Gerhard and I woke up early to get ready for WWE Axxess, a session of meet and greets with WWE superstars, and chances to see live matches and tapings for TV shows.

Shaking hands and conversing with these stars that I’ve watched on television for many years was a breathtaking experience.

I also got to witness one of my favorite wrestlers perform. WALTER, a 6-foot-4-inch, 300-pound Austrian with chops so loud they envy the noise of a gunshot. It was special because WALTER wrestling in the United States is a rare sight.

Later that night I attended my first NXT TakeOver show. NXT is the WWE’s developmental brand, and is where performers learn more about wrestling’s entertainment aspect while still maintaining great ringwork.

The matches that night were some of the most intense I have ever viewed.