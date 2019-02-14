The Pima CommunityCollege track and field teamcontinued its strong start to the season as they had four run- ners set national qualifying times again during their fourth meet of the season at the Mesa indoor invitational.
The Aztecs were led byMonte Albert as he took firstplace in the triple jump with a distance of 45 feet, 2.50 inches.
The men’s 4 x 400 relay team of sophomores Erik Thompson, Duan Grant, Dehawn Gill and Robert Williams took fourth place with a qualifying time of 3.21.83.
Freshman Mary Simi and sophomores Anahiamar Lopez and Katherine Bruno all set a national qualifying time for
the women. Simi finished insecond place in the 1,000-meter race with a time of 3.12.07,
and Bruno took third in the 3,000-meter race with a time of 11 minutes, .0188 seconds.
Lopez leaped into second place in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 3.25 inches.
Pima has 14 athletes with national qualifying marks in 13 events after four meets.
Third meet (Feb. 2)
Pima Community College hosted the Pima Aztecs IndoorInvitational, its first homemeet of the season at the West Campus.
The Aztecs added two quali- fying marks in two of the nine events. Pima has had 10 players hit national qualifying marks this year in three events.
Robert Williams set a na- tional qualifying mark with a time of 49.48 seconds in the 400-meter race. Christian Edg-erson earned first place in thelong jump with a distance of 22 feet, 7.25 inches, yet fell short of the national qualifying mark.
The Aztecs’ distance team, consisting of Siml and sopho- mores Annabella Spencer, Kay-len Fox and Bruno, finishedsecond earning a qualifying mark of 12 minutes, 56.99 seconds.
Marks and Fair both im- proved on their qualifying marks, with both of them coming in second in the triple jump with a distance of 36 feet, 9.50 inches and Fair in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 9.75 inches
“The team is looking good
going in to our last two indoor meets,” Coach Greg Wen- neborg said after the Aztecs Invitational.
Second meet (Jan. 26)
Pima found themselves in Phoenix once again as the team competed in the Paradise Val- ley Indoor Invitational, at Para- dise Valley Community Col- lege, on Jan.26. Mecca Marks was rolling as she earned twosecond-place finishes, one inthe 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.17 seconds and anoth- er in the triple jump. FreshmanRaelynn Fair earned her first national qualifying finishing insecond place with a personal best in the triple jump with a mark of 36 feet, 7.50 inches.