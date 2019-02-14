BY ANGEL CANEZ

The Pima CommunityCollege track and field teamcontinued its strong start to the season as they had four run- ners set national qualifying times again during their fourth meet of the season at the Mesa indoor invitational.

The Aztecs were led byMonte Albert as he took firstplace in the triple jump with a distance of 45 feet, 2.50 inches.

The men’s 4 x 400 relay team of sophomores Erik Thompson, Duan Grant, Dehawn Gill and Robert Williams took fourth place with a qualifying time of 3.21.83.

Freshman Mary Simi and sophomores Anahiamar Lopez and Katherine Bruno all set a national qualifying time for

the women. Simi finished insecond place in the 1,000-meter race with a time of 3.12.07,

and Bruno took third in the 3,000-meter race with a time of 11 minutes, .0188 seconds.

Lopez leaped into second place in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 3.25 inches.

Pima has 14 athletes with national qualifying marks in 13 events after four meets.