By Monty Gantt

On Feb. 9, the Pima Community College Men’s Basketball Team capitalized on a fast start to win its contest against the Tohono O’odham Community College Jegos 102-72.

The Aztecs held the Jegos scoreless for 7 minutes, later taking a 51-33 lead at half- time. Sophomore Abram Carrasco led the team with 23 points and 6 assists. Sopho- mores Kennedy Koehler (20 points and 12 rebounds) and Robert Wilson (13 points and 10 rebounds) achieved their 15th and 12th double-doubles, respectively. Sophomore Jordan Robinson returned from a two-game absence with 9 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

On Feb. 6, the 11th-ranked Aztecs defeated the 15th- ranked Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes by a final score of 91-65.

The win gave the Fighting Artichokes their first home loss of the season. The Aztecs had their halftime lead of 48-33 cut down to 49-42 after a 9-1 run for the Artichokes. The Aztecs then responded with a 21-2 run in 9 minutes to give them a 70-44 lead. The Aztecs were led by Abram Carrasco’s 26 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Fresh- man Rashad Smith (9 points and 8 rebounds) and Deon- dre Eason (12 points off the bench) also came up big for the Aztecs.

On Feb. 2, The 12th ranked Aztecs defeated the Central Arizona College Vaqueros by a final score of 94-75 to earn their 14th win in their last 16 games.