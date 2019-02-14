Game 1 and 2 of the Coyote Classic vs. tournament host Col- lege of Southern Nevada (Feb. 8)The Aztecs played two double headers in Henderson, Nevada, on Feb. 8 and 9.

The first game of each serieshad seven innings, and the secondgame had nine. The first twogames of the Classic didn’t favor the Aztecs. They got swept away as they had trouble scoring any runs against the Coyotes.

After scoring 4 hits and scoring one unearned run, which meantlosing 5-1 in the first game. Thesecond game, with a score of 6-2,Aztecs hit 2 outfield singles in the fifth and ninth innings.

Game 2-2 of the Coyote Clas- sic vs. Southern Idaho College (Feb. 9)

The Aztecs fared better in the second half of the Coyote Classic on Feb. 9, in a high-scoring slug- fest for the Aztecs and Southern Idaho College.

In the top of the eighth, the Aztecs’ Cole Cummings hit an RBI triple, taking them into extra innings and causing them to winthe first game 8-7.

Alex Ochoa went 3-5 hittinga home run in the first and RBIdoubles in the third and fourth.

Phillip Sikes pitched the last two innings in relief and picked up his second win of the year as well as having two saves this season.

The Aztecs fell behind by 5 runsafter the first but got 3 runs over 6innings, closing the gap 5-3 before going for 7 runs in the last inning with 2 outs. Cummings went aheadto run double, then to finish with

4 RBIs. Ochoa followed with a triple to extend the lead to 7-5.