By ANGEL CANEZ

Pima Community college women’s basketball team keep the ball rolling as the Women Aztecs defended their homecourt and improve to 2-0 in a 30 point blow out versus Arizona Christian University 108-78. The Aztecs started off great right from the start. Opening the game on a 10-2 run and never looked back.

The Aztec put in a team effort as they had 6 players score in double digits. They were lead again by Sophomore Jacqulynn Nakai for the second game in a row as she put up 23 points on 8-11 shooting to go along with 9 assists and four rebounds. Fellow Sophomores was Brianna Pitre tacked on 16, and 6-10 shooting, and Shuna Ribiescas, RyLeigh Long chipped in 11 points each as the returning players lead the way. Freshmen RyLeigh Long had 11 points as well and Freshmen Alyssa Perez for the second game in row did a little bit of everything putting up 10 points 7 assists and racking up four steels on defence.

As the Aztec looked impressive averaging 99.5 points in there first two games. The women return to action on against Howard College Nov: 15 at 3.p.m in Thatcher as they compete in the Eastern Arizona Classic. The tournament runs from Thursday to Saturday in Thatcher. Their first game is against Howard College on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

Pima started the season hot puting down the Antelopes, with a 29 point trashing of Grand Canyon University 91-62 in their home opener. Jacqulynn Nakai lead the way with 20 points and raked up 9 assasit and 3 steels. Shuna Ribiescas started the season with an Impressive double double putting up 19 points on 8-9 shooting and halling down 11 rebounds. Alyssa Perez did a little bit of something on both ends of the ball as she finished with 6 points, five rebounds, 5 five assists, and five steels. Freshmen Haile Lawson pitched in 5 points and contributed with 9 rebounds.

The Women’s team last season had an impressive record of 23-9 overall with a win percentage of .719. Their conference record was 16-6. They fell one game short of the title losing to Mesa college and the expectations to get back and win are high.

The Aztecs look to improve on the road as they went 10-7 in Road/Neutral site matchups, while at home they had a record of 13-2.

Last season the team was a scoring powerhouse scoring 82.1 points per game. They shot the three ball at a 33% clip last year which as a team is efficient.

If the team can keep those same numbers and add some consistency in their road matchups the Aztecs are looking ahead to a big season.