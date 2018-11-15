ANGEL CANEZ

A lot was on the line Nov. 3 for the Pima Community College Volleyball team. The Aztecs had their season and a trip to Nationals in West Virginia in their grasp only a win away but their season’s biggest foe stood in there way.

The Aztecs found themselves in a rematch of the tournament opening match against South Mountain Community College. The Cougars came out and showed why there were the number one seed beating the Aztecs in 3 straight sets 25-22, 25-16, 25-19 effectively putting an end to the Aztecs season, who finished the season 16-15 one game above .500.

“I am very happy and excited for our players to end the season they way we did this year. We absolutely played our best volleyball in the Region Tournament and that was one of our big goals all season. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize on some good momentum on Friday and meet the challenge of a terrific South Mountain team in the final. The amount of adversity we faced this season was more than I have ever experienced as a head coach and I am proud of our team for their perseverance and resilience throughout the season.” Said Volleyball coach Dan Bithell

With the season on the line The Aztecs put together an impressive day as they needed to win twice in one day to advance to the final. The Aztec did just that beating Mesa Community college in four sets and putting an end to their season 26-24, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20 advancing to the second match of the day.

The momentum carried on and third time’s the charm as Aztecs beat the Glendale Community College Gauchos for the first time, this year after losing the previous two meetings. This was the only meet that matter as they put a halt on the Gauchos season in four sets. 25-18, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20 pulling off the upset.

The Aztecs didn’t show up in the first round of the NJCAA Region I, Division II playoffs on Thursday Nov.1 in Phoenix. they played the one seed and host South Mountain Community College in straight sets 25-15, 25-12, 25-20. A few miscues led to the sweep by the cougars. As Pima led in two of the three sets one point. However a few runs by the Cougars doomed the Aztecs in the first set, and the third set saw nine ties befour South Mountain scored the final four points to look up the first win of the tournament. As Pima advanced to the losers bracket in this double elimination tournament.

“I feel the most exciting thing is the possibility of a large number of freshmen to return for us next year. It is your sophomores that carry the team in the toughest times, and it will be great to have a lot of them that will have some great experience. We have a lot of work to do.” Said Bithell