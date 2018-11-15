By NORA THOMPSON

At Pima Community College’s Governing Board meeting Nov. 14, the sale of Community Campus, along with the purchase of hotels across the street from the Downtown Campus, will be approved or denied.

The Community Campus is located at 401 N. Bonita Ave.

In a recent email, Pima officials say it has not sold the campus yet. The Tucson City Council must approve it, because the building is on land that it owns.

If Community Campus gets sold, then Pima will be able to occupy the space until July 2019, when Community Campus programs and services will be moved to other campuses.

All will be determined at the Nov. 14 governing board meeting.