BY ANGEL CANEZ

The Pima Community College Aztecs started the season steamrolling over Arizona Christian University on Nov. 9 at their home opener on the West Campus. Putting them in a dominant position to start their six game homestand.

Showing why they’re the number one team in the nation with a commanding performance, blowing out the Firestorm by 44 points 120-76. They started the game a little slow before getting their reigns together and went on to hang up half a hundred in the first half.

The Aztecs got everyone involved in the season opener racking up 29 assist, as it seemed they could do no wrong. Pima had 8 players score in double figures with Freshmen Rashad Smith living up to the hype in his first collegiate game leading the way with 19 points on an impressive 8 for 11 shooting night.

Sophomore Abram Carrasco the 2017 Arizona Daily Star’s player of the year did a bit of everything posting 14 points 6 rebounds and 7 assist, while the Easton brothers combined for 29 with Sophomore Davonte scoring 16 on a good night shooting 7 for 8 and Freshmen Deondre Eason scoring 13. Kennedy Koehler also posted a double-double puting up 11 points while snagging 12 rebounds and freshmen Robert Wilson just missed out on a double-double scoring 10 points and nabbing 9 rebounds.

The Aztecs dominated the boards outrebounded the firestorm by 29, 63-34. Freshman Jake Lieppert provided some downtown action going 3-5 from three point range and ending the night with 14 points and fellow freshmen team mate Cole Gerken tacked on 12 points and 6 assist in a game where the Aztecs just overwhelmed and extinguishing the firestorm in decisive fashion.

The Aztecs play host to Grand Canyon State on Thursday Nov.15 at 8.00 p.m. at Pima West.