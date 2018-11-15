By ERIK MEDINA

Under the direction of Mike Kuhn and presented by Pima Community College Music, the Jazz Ensemble concert will spotlight a variety of styles in an upcoming performance.

Featured pieces will include “The Heat’s On” by Sammy Nestico and the Quincy Jones arrangement of “I Can’t Stop Loving You.”

Trombonist Roger Wallace will arrange an original piece for the band called “Double-Wide Boogie” along with arranging “Too Close For Comfort” for vocalist Tom Galarneau, who also sings “Straighten Up And Fly Right.”

Kuhn also will perform two original small group compositions, “Love And War,” which is dedicated to his wife, Anna, and the Dexter Gordon-inspired “Internal Affairs.”

For more information,

call the box office at 206-6986 or go to

www.pima.edu/cfa.

Box office hours: Noon – 5 p.m. Tuesdays – Fridays, and one hour prior to each performance.