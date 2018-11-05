By KYLE McDANIEL

The Aztecs opened the 2018 season unranked, after finishing last season with a loss in the division semifinals. This also marks head coach Kendra Veliz’s 16th season at the helm.

“We are a young team, and have a lot of work still to do, but I believe in our freshman’s ability and the players coming in. It just depends on how fast we can become the team we need to be.” Veliz said when asked about the teams chances to reach Nationals this year.

Sept. 18 vs Phoenix College 1, PCC 1, 2OT

Pima took the lead late in the second half when freshman Alexis Tapia scored on a free kick. Tapia put so much venom in the shot, that it was able to cross the line, even with the goalie getting a hand to it.

With 12 minutes left in the game the BEars were able to equalize and send the game into overtime. Neither team was able to capitalize in the Golden Goal overtime period and the game ended in a draw.

Sophomore Midfielder Kylee Martin has scored 3 of the 13 goals Pima has netted so far this season. Freshman Sabrina Zepp has been leading the way with 2 assists.

The Pima women’s team is employing the same technique as the men’s team in regards to their goalie situation, using two instead of sticking with just one. Sophomore Mackenzie Bernal has started the most games at 8, while making 21 saves and allowing 12 goals. Freshman Haven Chambers has gotten her chance in 5 games this season so far. She has made 9 saves and has allowed only 1 goal.

Sept. 15 at Mesa CC 1, PCC 0

Pima was on a four game unbeaten streak when they lost to Mesa CC.

The Aztecs have the exact same record, 4-2-1, after seven games this season as they had the previous season. The team eventually finished last season with a 15-5-1 record.

Sept. 8 at South Mountain CC 0, PCC 1

The Aztecs and the Cougars were battling back and forth in an excellent game, that looked like it was headed for overtime when Paola Ruedaflores stepped up in the 85th minute to provide the game winner.

This goal gave Pima their 7th straight win against South Mountain CC.

Sept. 6 vs Scottsdale CC 2, PCC 2, 2OT

All four goals in the game were scored in the first half, with the Artichokes taking the lead on two occasions. The Aztecs fought back both times and were able to get the score tied before halftime.

Pima’s freshman Maya Ahumada saw red in the second half, but the Aztecs were able to hold on, through the second half and double overtime to salvage a draw.

Sept. 4 at GateWay CC 0, PCC 2

For the first time this season Pima won back to back games, thanks to second half goals from Sophomore’s Taylor Rinehart and Kylee Martin.

This gave the Aztecs their 7th straight win against GateWay over the past 3 and a half seasons.

Sept. 1 at Glendale CC 2, PCC 4

The Aztecs have been excellent coming off a loss, winning six in a row dating back to last season.

Both teams combined for 5 first half goals, with Pima scoring the first 3 goals. The Guachos made it interesting after scoring 2 of their own, however thanks to a second half goal from Wendy Mendoza the Aztecs were able to hold on for the victory.

Aug. 28 vs. Paradise Valley CC 2, PCC 1

All three goals in the game came in the second half, with Pima scoring the first through sophomore Paola Ruedaflores, but the Pumas came back scoring 2 goals in the last 30 minutes of the game to take the victory.

Pima has lost 4 of their last 5 against the Pumas, including a playoff elimination 2 years ago.

Aug. 25 vs Chandler-Gilbert CC 0, PCC 1

Three years in a row Pima has opened the season with a loss, and ironically the Aztecs then went on to win the second game all three years.

Freshman Wendy Mendoza scored the only goal of the game in the second half to seal the Aztecs first victory of the season.

Aug. 23 at Arizona Western College 5, PCC 1

Pima Community College opened the season with a loss at Arizona Western, who the Aztecs split in the season series last year. The Matadors are also the team that eliminated Pima from the playoffs last year with a 4-3 double overtime victory.

Freshman Gabriela Jasso scored the Aztecs first goal of the season, and the lone goal for Pima in this game.

