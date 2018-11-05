The Aztecs are 1-2-2 over their last 5 games, giving them a 5-5-3 record for the season so far. Averaging only 1.38 goals a game this season is something Pima Community College needs to fix.

Oct 2. Vs Glendale CC “Cancelled”

Sept. 29 at Paradise Valley CC 4, PCC 0

Paradise Valley the 19th ranked team in the nation was clinical in their finishing, scoring on half their shots. The Aztecs were able to keep pace with the Puma’s throughout the game, but weren’t able to be as proficient in front of goal as Paradise Valley was.

This was the third time Pima has been shutout this season.

Sept. 25 at Chandler-Gilbert CC 0, PCC 0, 2OT

Both goalies were busy in this match as both faced double digit shots, yet were able to each keep a clean sheet.

This was Pima’s third overtime game of the season, all resulting in a draw.

Sept. 22 vs Arizona Western 3, PCC 2

The Aztecs were hoping to avenge their early season lost to the Matadors who are ranked number 2 in the nation.

Arizona Western went ahead twice in the match, but Pima showed the guts and determination to bring it level twice. However, the Matadors were able to get a late winner and give the Aztecs another loss.

Sept. 20 at Cochise College 0, PCC 3

With 9 minutes on the clock, Freshman Gabriela Molina the Aztecs first goal. While Freshman Taylor Gutierrez scored the second and assisted on the third, that was put away by Sophomore Tayler Rinehart.

This victory continues Pima’s win streak against the Apache, pushing it to 7.