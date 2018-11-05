By KYLE MCDANIEL

Pima’s season ended not in a fashion that they had hoped, losing in their first playoff match. This was the second consecutive year they lost in the first match.

The Aztecs have some key players they will be losing due to the NJCAA rule, allowing for only two years of competition. Keeper Mackenzie Bernal and other sophomores that were key contributors were Kylee Martin, Paola Ruedaflores, Tayler Rinehart, Perla Blanco, Annalisa Verdugo and Mykayla Toth.

Kylee Martin who played midfield was named first team all ACCAC/Region I after she started all 21 games. She also had five goals and one assist.

Oct. 22 at Scottsdale CC 1, PCC 0

The Aztecs season came to a screeching halt on Monday when they lost to the Artichokes in the NJCAA Region I, Division I quarterfinal. It took 84 minutes before the game would see its first and only goal.

Pima had nine shots, but only four were on target, compared to the 19 shots from Scottsdale, even though only six were on target for them.

Oct. 20 vs. Glendale CC 0, PCC 2

Pima closed out the regular season with a match against the Gauchos from Glendale. It took two second half goals for the Aztecs to earn the season sweep.

Perla Blanco scored the first right after halftime and freshman Yesenia Dominguez scored the second twelve minutes later.

That win gave Pima its eighth straight season with 10 or more wins, and secured their divisional playoff spot, where they will be the five seed.

Oct. 18 vs. Cochise College 0, PCC 2

The Aztecs were able to score one goal each half to take home the victory over the Apache. The goals came from Perla Blanco and freshman Alysa Canez. The win came at a critical point in the season as Pima is still fighting for a playoff spot.

Mackenzie Bernal was a key factor in preserving the win and keeping Cochise off the board, as she made seven saves.

The season sweep against Cochise gave the Aztecs their eighth straight win against the Apache.

Oct. 16 at #7 Phoenix College 3, PCC 1

It took less than five minutes for the number seven team in the nation Phoenix College to score, not once but twice. Forcing the Aztecs to chase the game for the remaining eighty-five minutes.

The Bears added a third about 13 minutes from time, however the opposing team was unable to shut out Pima, after they conceited the penalty. Freshman Taylor Gutierrez took the penalty kick and scorched it by the keeper.