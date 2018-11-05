By KYLE MCDANIEL

Pima has 3 games left in the season, two at home. The Aztecs will need to use this home field advantage to help secure a spot in the NJCAA Region I, Division I playoffs, because only the top six make it. Pima’s next game is away to the number 9 team in the country Phoenix College.

Oct. 13 vs. Mesa CC 0, PCC 1

The Aztecs won their second game in a row thanks to a second half goal from sophomore Tayler Rinehart, who was assisted by freshman Gabriela Molina. With this win over the Thunderbirds, Pima moved into 4th place in the ACCAC standings. Pima after this game now have 25 goals on the season, with sophomore Kylee Martin leading the way with 5. They’ve also had 11 different players score, which is good and bad.

Oct. 9 vs. South Mountain CC 1, PCC 2 2OT

Kylee Martin got Pima’s first goal, but it was quickly cancelled out less than 15 minutes later by the Cougars. After the equalizer the Aztecs continued to pepper South Mountain’s goal, but couldn’t find the winner. That was until overtime in the 105th minute sophomore Paola Ruedaflores stepped up and buried a shot off the pass from sophomore Annalisa Verdugo, scoring the golden goal to win the game.

Oct. 6 at Scottsdale CC 2, PCC 0

The Artichokes scored early in the game, immediately forcing the Aztecs to attack more. Pima was able to get 13 shots off, but only 2 were on target. If they could have been as clinical as Scottsdale they easily would have won, as they had nearly double the amount of shots. This loss ended a 3 match unbeaten streak against the Artichokes.

Oct. 4 vs. GateWay CC 0, PCC 4

The Aztecs kept their winning streak against the Gecko’s alive with a dominating performance. Pima had four different players hit the back of the net, Kylee Martin started it off, followed by sophomore Perla Blanco, Paola Ruedaflores and Annalisa Verdugo. Of course it helps when your defense only allows one shot for the whole game, which sophomore Mackenzie Bernal was equal to and made the save.