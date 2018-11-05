By KYLE MCDANIEL

The #4 Aztecs are on a seven game win streak heading into their clash with the #11 team in the country. During the win streak they have outscored opponents 27 to 4. If they win their final three games it might propel them to 3rd or higher in the nation. To this point in the season Pima have scored 62 goals while only allowing 11. They have had 15 different goal scorers, with four players having at least 5 goals, but the overall leader is sophomore Hugo Kametani with 19.

Oct. 13 vs. Mesa CC 0, PCC 3

With this victory over the Thunderbirds, it gave the Aztecs the season sweep. This is the fourth year in a row that Pima has swept the season series against Mesa. Freshman Itsuki Ishihara got the scoring started with his goal in the first half. Then during a 3 minute span in the second half, the Aztecs were able to score two more. The goals were scored by sophomore Abraham Espinoza and freshman Alec Nguyen.

Oct. 9 vs. South Mountain CC 0, PCC 5

The Aztecs seem to be a first half team as they scored four of the five goals in the first half once again. Kametani netted a hat trick and Ishihara scored the other two. You can tell they took their foot off the pedal in the second half only scoring once, but that’s smart because with a big lead you can start to rest players. Especially with the playoffs coming up. Pima also continues to use the two goalie technique with freshman Nils Roth playing 60 minutes making 1 save and sophomore David Silva got the last 30 minutes and didn’t have to make a save.

Oct. 6 at Scottsdale CC 0, PCC 5

Once more Pima was able to score four of the five goals in the first half. Abraham Espinoza got the first goal in the 17th minute. Sixteen minutes later Alec Nguyen got the Aztecs second, which was followed by freshman Ben Holthaus scoring the third eight minutes later. Hugo Kametani added a fourth with one second to go before halftime, he then scored the fifth just five minutes after the halftime whistle.

Oct. 4 vs. GateWay CC 0, PCC 6

The Aztecs got off to a fast start after finding the back of the net in the 13th minute. Over the next 60 minutes they would score five more. Pima had five different goal scorers on the day, and were clinical in their finishing scoring six goals on thirteen shots. Silva and Roth again split keeper duties with the ladder making two saves. The Aztecs swept the Gecko’s on the season outscoring them 16-1.