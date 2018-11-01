What’s the dumbest thing you have done?
Dennis Lemmon
Using the wifi
67
That would be something dangerous I tried to cliff dive like those acopoco divers into the ocean and I banged my head now I’m on the disability.
Eron Scarbrough
Chilling
18
I threw a rock and I thought it was going to go over the ledge and it did but I guess someone threw it back because it hit me in the head
Hunter Bailey
Psychology
21
When I was 13 i broke into a construction site a bunch of people showed up and brandished guns and chased us around this site
Paloma McKenna
Psychology
21
Not wear a belt I went to the movies and i needed to used the restroom and I jumped the guard rail and because my pants were loose and I wasn’t wearing a belt my pants fell down
Annabelle Stoke
21
Major psychology
Stealing a five cent piece of gum from a quick mart when i was 5 and I thought i was in the clear but this lady at the cash register came and got me. And I cried and she just gave it to me and I